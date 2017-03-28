Datalex records strong year as revenues surge

Travel software firm Datalex said it put in a strong performance in 2016 as revenue rose 19 per cent and profit after tax rose 29 per cent.

The company, which offers digital commerce and retail solutions for the travel industry, said platform revenue rose 15 per cent to $26.4 million in 2016 as new contracts went live and the customers brought on board in the previous year had an impact. Professional services revenue increased 30 per cent to $26.7 million over the year as existing customers sought additional product enhancements and new customers came on board.

Total revenue for the firm was up 19 per cent to $55.3 million.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were $12.2 million for the year, while profit after tax was 29 per cent higher at 5.4 million.

Costs also increased over the year, rising 18 per cent to $50.1 million, driven by wages and consultant costs. The company increased its staff numbers by 80 during the year, adding new roles in product management, software development and sales.

Basic earnings per share were 7.22 cents, a 27 per cent year on year rise.

The company said it was proposing a 25 per cent increase in dividend to 5 cents per share.

Datalex pointed to a number of developments that would help growth in the future, including deals with Swiss International Airlines, Lufthansa group and partnerships with IBM and Neusoft, the latter collaboration will help boost the company in the Chinese market.

“2016 was another year of strong performance and growth for Datalex, which further strengthens our position as a leader in digital commerce for travel retailers,” said Aidan Brogan, chief executive of Datalex. “Our selection by the Lufthansa Group and our new partnership with IBM represent significant validations of both our product and our market strategy, and as a result, we are seeing a strengthening of our pipeline of new business opportunities, particularly among larger carriers.”

In a note this morning, Davy’s Ross Harvey said 2016 had seen some important commercial developments for the firm. ”From a strategic perspective, we see this continued momentum in the Chinese market as encouraging and believe there is scope for further signings in the region,” he wrote. “Additionally, the Lufthansa contract, which we think is likely to encompass the entire digital platform, provided Datalex with further impetus in engaging with the world’s leading Tier 1 airlines. Finally, the partnerships with IBM and Neusoft add credibility and stimulus to Datalex’s long-term growth aspirations.”

Looking ahead, the company said it expected 2017 to continue to deliver growth, and would continue to invest in its products.