Dash gets Pro upgrade, encourages you to ditch the smartphone

Bragi’s Dash ear-phones have been updated and made even smarter, bringing real time translation into the mix. The original version of the ear buds also acted as a fitness trainer; the new version offers translation into 40 languages, with iTranslate built in, and also has enough space to store up to 1,000 songs, thanks to the 4GB storage capacity. The wireless bluetooth ear buds basically allow you to leave your smartphone behind. Battery life is about five hours, but the case for the ear buds recharges them several times. The one problem is that, like the Apple Air Pods, the Dash Pro could be very easily lost, thanks to the design of the separate ear buds. That could end up being a costly mistake for owners.

bragi.com/thedashpro €349