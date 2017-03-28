Damovo to create 30 jobs in its Dublin global services centre

Technology firm Damovo is adding 30 roles at its Dublin-based global services centre as the company expands its business.

The firm, which offers global managed IT services, unified communications and enterprise networks, said recruitment for the roles was already underway, and include project management, project co-ordinators and Avaya technical support. The centre currently employs 26 people, with a total of 40 people working in Dublin between Damovo Ireland and Damovo Global Services.

Damovo was set up in 2001 to target the Irish market, but has since broadened its scope to include global services. Last year it announced a €1.5 million investment in its Irish operations.

“This is a very exciting time for Damovo. Our business is growing rapidly, which is reflected in the expansion of our global services centre here in Ireland,” said managing director of Damovo John McCabe. “This country has a talent pool of highly skilled people with the right attitude, commitment and service ethos required to support both our national and international customers.”

The jobs were welcomed by Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’Connor and IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan.