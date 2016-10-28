Cybersecurity firm Cylance to create 150 jobs in Cork

Cybersecurity firm Cylance is to create 150 jobs in Cork over the next three years, with the opening of a new office to support customers across EMEA.

The company is currently seeking to fill a number of openings for jobs including sales, sales engineering and customer support, with a view toward adding malware analysis and software development roles in the future.

Cyclance chief executive Stuart McClure said Cork has become an international cybersecurity and technology centre.

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said Cylance is one of the fastest growing companies in the history of cybersecurity.

“The choice of Ireland for the new EMEA Operations centre for Cylance is an endorsement of the emerging cybersecurity cluster in Cork,” he said.

“The city’s tech infrastructure, talent pool and supportive academic network have created a compelling business environment which will continue to attract investment from companies operating in this space,” he added.

Cylance recently closed a Series D funding round of $100 million, with much of that earmarked for supporting internationalisation. The company uses artificial intelligence to proactively prevent, rather than just reactively detect advanced persistent threats and malware.