Cubic Telecom settles dispute with former employee

A dispute between a telecommunications company and a former employee has been resolved.

Cubic Telecom, a south Dublin based telecommunications technology firm, had brought proceedings against a former employee Patrick Trane, who is from France. He now works for another company.

The proceedings were also brought against three companies, Simulity Systems, Simulity Labs and Card Centric.

Cubic sought various orders, including orders preventing the use of information it alleged Mr Trane had obtained as part of his employment.

He counter-sued claiming his privacy rights were breached. He alleged Cubic had been “tapping” his personal and family information on his company-supplied laptop using a software surveillance programme called “StaffCop”.

He alleged surveillance by the company of his personal information during his employment breached a number of his rights, including to privacy under the Constitution and to a private family life under the European Convention on Human Rights. He claimed those rights derive from his contract of employment.

It was claimed, apart from work-related information, the laptop contained other information including about his personal business outside work, banking and childrens’ schools.

Cubic had claimed he was using a company laptop and its use was part of his contract of employment. It also denied any rights were breached.

Even if he enjoys such rights, the company also claimed he was using the laptop for illegitimate purposes conducting non-Cubic business during company hours.

On Friday, Marguerite Bolger SC, for Mr Trane, said the matter was resolved and the entire proceedings could be struck out, with no order for costs and all previous orders struck out.

Counsel told Mr Justice Paul Gilligan both sides were withdrawing all allegations against each other. Andrew Walker BL, for Cubic, said it was consenting to the case being struck out.