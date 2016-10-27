Cubic deal with Audi to drive 60 extra jobs in Dublin

Tech firm Cubic Telecom is set to add 60 jobs at its Dublin office, following an international deal with car maker Audi.

The expansion will see the company grow to 140 employees over the next year from the current 80. Among the roles currently being recruited for are software development, network engineering and in commercial departments.

The jobs, which are expected to be filled by December next year, were announced by the Taoiseach, Enda Kenny, at an event in Dublin.

The deal with Audi sees Cubic Telecom bring connectivity to cars through the installation of a sim card that creates a wifi hotspot for the vehicle. The card will allow the vehicle’s system access to 100Mbps high-speed internet, bringing services such as Google Street View, traffic and parking information, calendars and social media integration to the dashboard.

“Cubic is enabling in-car connectivity on an international scale through partnerships with tier one mobile operators,” said chief executive Barry Napier. “Our expanding company will help us innovate further in the Internet of Things space, and create industry-leading products and services. The future is ripe with potential and we look forward to taking Cubic technology global.”

The first connected cars have already begun shipping in Europe and to Ireland.