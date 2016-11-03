Could sleep problems be a thing of the past with Sense?

Sense with Voice

$149/€135

Do you have trouble sleeping? Would a glowing orb sitting on your bedside locker help at all? If you’re sceptical, welcome to the club. But sleep tech is a growing area. So Sense with Voice is adding itself to the mix.

It monitors air quality, temperature, light, noise and so on, and uses the “sleep pill” that attaches to your pillow to keep an eye on your movement, and give you advice on how to improve your sleep quality. If you have other smart home devices – a Nest thermostat, for example, it will connect to those to change your environment for you. It has voice control, so you can instruct the all-powerful orb to play soothing noises as you drift off.

Currently only shipping in the US, all that technology will set you back around $150. Or you could just switch off the TV and turn down the heating yourself. See hello.is