Could Paqsule mean the end of stinky gym bags?

If you are a regular gymgoer – especially before or during work hours – you’ll be familiar with the dreaded gym bag stink. Leaving your gym gear in there for hours under your desk is a surefire way to alienate your colleagues and possibly your fellow commuters. But no more.

The Paqsule is a bag that at the push of a button will zap your stinky gym gear – or whatever is inside – using tried and tested UV-C light and activated oxygen to kill off bacteria and therefore eliminate the smell.

Remove bacteria

It may sound a bit out there, but the science behind it is sound and has been used to remove bacteria from water.

It has a built-in rechargeable battery, enough pockets and compartments to carry everything from your clothes and shoes to your laptop and tablet, and is the proper size to take on airplanes to fit under the seat in front of you.

It’s also weather resistant – always handy in Ireland – and will charge your electronics too.

Available at paqsule.com for $229.