Cork-based software firm to create 50 new jobs over 2017

Teamwork. com is set to expand its Cork headquarters, adding 50 jobs by the end of next year.

The firm, which develops business management applications, counts Disney, PayPal, eBay and Forbes among its clients.

The current round of recruitment is primarily for developers, with about 10 sales and support roles. Chief executive Peter Coppinger said the company was developer led and had made it its goal to create the best possible place for developers to work. That includes creating a good working environment where programmers are given their own offices.

The new hires will bring the total number of employees at the firm to 120, up from 20 in 2014, and Mr Coppinger said there is the potential for further expansion once the company moves into its new premises later this year. The sales team is another area marked for expansion in 2017.

Teamwork said its revenues have continued to increase year on year. Mr Coppinger said the turning point for the firm came when it acquired the Teamwork.com domain name for €500,000.

“Since we acquired the Teamwork.com domain name and rebranded efforts, our presence online has soared,” he said.

The company has also grown from a single product – Teamwork Projects – to include customer support software and an internal messaging platform for teams.