Control your home heating on the go with Hub Controller

We like a bit of smart home control around these office – anything that makes life easier, and even better if it means that we’re not going home to cold houses at the end of the day.

So the Hub Controller fits the bill perfectly. It’s a simple installation that replaces the existing thermostat and controller on your wall, but this comes with a touchscreen.

Energy usage

You can control your heating directly from the touch panel, or link your phone up to it through an app that means when you are outside the house you can turn on and off your heating.

It will also give you information on how much energy you are using, so you will get a heads up if you need to dial back the energy usage. And did we mention it’s made by an Irish company?

thehubcontroller.com, €249