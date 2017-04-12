Citrix Systems to create 150 new jobs at it expands Dublin office

Software company Citrix Systems, which already employs about 225 people in Ireland, is to create 150 new jobs at its Dublin office.

The company, which first came to Ireland in 1999, said it is to centralise its ‘Inside Sales’ activities in the capital as part of a plan to expand it East Point Business Park facility by adding 26,000 square feet of office space.

The new jobs will primarily consist of inside sales and technical support services roles to support Citrix transition to a cloud model, the firm said.

Recruitment for the new positions has already started and Citrix said it intends to fulfil up to half of the roles by the summer, with a view to completing the recruitment drive by the end of the year.

As part of its expansion in Dublin, the company said it is also establishing a sales academy at its Dublin offices to develop junior sales talent.

Citrix, which reported revenues of $3.42 billion last year, has a number of business units in Ireland including sales, global IT operations and a technical support team which provides support to partners and end users across the entire EMEA region.

The company provides server, application and desktop virtualisation, networking, software as a service (SaaS), and cloud computing technologies. Its solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organisations and 100 million users globally.

“Citrix recognises that the mid-market and SMB segments, combined with the move to a cloud-based model, are pivotal to our success. Adopting cloud technologies in the enterprise is much more complex than just downloading an app. Companies have to rationalise all of their past, present, and future investments and tie them together seamlessly as they progress toward the cloud future. Today’s announcement will enable us to create a better experience for our customers and partners,” said Sherif Seddik, vice president and managing director of Citrix EMEA.