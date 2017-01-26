Challenges on personal data to be discussed at conference

Transatlantic transfers of personal data and the new EU general data protection regulation (GDPR) will be among the main topics of discussion at a national conference in Dublin on Thursday.

The annual event organised by the Irish Computer Society and the Association of Data Protection Officers (ADPO) takes place at the Aviva stadium.

Concerns over whether the EU-US transfer pact Privacy Shield concluded last year will survive challenges by privacy organisations and non-governmental bodies are also likely to be to the fore.

Dr Ann Cavoukian, former Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario, who is best known for her creation of the concept of privacy by design, is among the speakers.

Privacy by design was unanimously adopted as an international framework for privacy and data protection in 2010 and is a key element of the new EU regulation.

Dr Cavoukian is now executive director of the Privacy and Big Data Institute at Ryerson University.

Jim Friars, chief executive of the society will open the event, which marks the Council of Europe’s Data Protection Day on Saturday.

Speakers will include Minister for European Affairs and Data Protection Dara Murphy, and Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon.

Claire Morrissey of A&L Goodbody will discuss the legal aspects of the new EU regulation, which comes into force in May 2018.

Danielle Cussen of data transfer company Wizuda will address attendees on the subject of making data transfers compliant with the regulation.

Kevin Sweeney of CPL recruitment will offer advice on getting through a data protection audit.

IBM analytics client architect Jason Byrne will discuss whether the GDPR represents an opportunity rather than a threat.

Andrew Harbison of Grant Thornton will address cybersecurity matters.

Brexit will also feature in the day’s discussions. Iain Bourne of the Information Commissioner’s Office in the UK will discuss that organisation’s perspective on Brexit and the GDPR.

Tricia Higgins of FHB Consultancy will speak about new risks for data processors under the regulation and Tom Hulton, chair of the ADPO, will close the event.

Separately, two free events to mark Data Protection Day will take place on Thursday at Trinity College Dublin, hosted by the Science Gallery and members of the college’s information compliance team.

Data and legal experts will offer a drop-in clinic to give advice on data protection and security issues, including how to protect data on social media and on safely collecting personal and sensitive data for research.

More information can be found at tcd.ie/info_compliance/news/