CES 2017: Anglers get a helping hand from PowerRay

Fan of fishing? A Chinese firm has come up with a new accessory that could help you snag the perfect catch. The PowerRay, made by Powervision, is a mini companion for anglers that can send information back on water temperature, landscape and images of fish in the area, using wifi to transmit data to a mobile app. Adding the PowerRay Fishfinder component brings sonar to the device, allowing users to hunt down the fish, then use the lights on the Power Ray to lure them to your rod. It has a dive depth of about 30 metres, and the ability to detect fish up to 40 metres below it. The mobile app will also help in figuring out the location of the PowerRay, setting the travel speed and mode, and getting to grips with the 4K camera that is built in. Add in some virtual reality support, and you’ve got almost the full complement of tech buzz words for this year.

“Recreational fishing is one of the lifestyle areas that has not seen major technology breakthroughs. By introducing PowerRay, PowerVision is completely changing the way we have been fishing in the past 7,000 years,”said Wally Zheng, chief executive of PowerVision Technology Group. “Recreational fishing will never be the same again.”