CarTrawler looks set to be sold a third time
Car technology business founded in 2004 by the Turley brothers may be primed for sale by its private equity owner
Cartrawler, which produces car-hire software for airlines and travel agencies, was founded by brothers Niall and Greg Turley in 2004, having grown out of a family business, Argus Car Hire. (Photograph: Cyril Byrne / THE IRISH TIMES)
Technology firm CarTrawler looks set to be on the market again, as its private equity owner looks to cash in on its investment.
The firm, which produces car-hire software for airlines and travel agencies, was founded by brothers Niall and Greg Turley in 2004, having grown out of a family business, Argus Car Hire.
In 2011, the brothers netted up to € 90 million when UK private equity group ECI Partners acquired between 50-100 per cent of the company’s equity. Subsequently, European private equity firm BC Partners took a majority stake in the business, with management also retaining a significant shareholding, in a deal that was said to be valued at around €450 million.
Now The Sunday Times has reported that BC Partners is planning to sell the business again, in a deal that could be worth £600 million. Private equity investors Advent International and KKR are said to be potential interested parties. The private equity group is also said to be weighing a stock market listing along with the sale.
According to Top1000.ie, CarTrawler had estimated turnover of about €620 million in 2016, and employs some 550 people.