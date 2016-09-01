Canon unveils Eos 5D Mark IV

The mobile phone may have replaced the regular point-and-shoot camera for most people but there are times when only a digital SLR will do.

The Canon Eos 5D Mark IV is the latest addition to the company’s line-up, after a gap of a few years. The 5D is a camera that will do both professionals and ambitious amateurs with deep pockets; at €4,900, it’s not a throwaway purchase.

But the upgraded version includes a 30.4 megapixel sensor, high-speed shooting at seven frames a second, and an ISO that ranges from 100 to 32,000.

It also shoots 4K video and has built-in wifi to transfer your images instantly. For those who prefer the control Raw files give, the 5D now offers dual pixel Raw format so you can adjust the point of sharpness.

