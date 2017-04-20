Canon SX730 puts the power into PowerShot

Cameras in phones are getting better all the time, but sometimes you need something with a bit more oomph. Perhaps it’s one of those times when you can’t get up close but need to. Perhaps it’s fast-moving action that your cameraphone just won’t cope with. Or maybe you just don’t want to hammer your phone battery before noon. Canon’s latest addition to the PowerShot range is the SX730, a 20.3MP camera that comes with a 40x optical zoom and shoots at 5.9 frames a second, which should cover most scenarios for the casual photographer. It also has a fast autofocus and dynamic image stabilisation, plus creative modes that put filters and effects on your images without the need for Instagram. You can share the photos over wifi, too, or connect the camera to your smartphone over Bluetooth.