Canon’s Eos M6 crams decent features into compact body

Canon has just released some new products to the market, including the Eos M6, the latest mirrorless camera to hit the range.

The camera crams some decent features into its compact body, including a 24.2 megapixel sensor, the ability to shoot at up to nine frames per second, in-camera video stabilisation and Full HD 60p video. Lenses are swappable, giving you greater choice from Canon’s EF-M lens range, and the LCD screen on the rear of the device can be tilted to get the perfect angle for your shot - handy for awkward subjects. Sharing images from the M6 is simple, with wifi and NFC built in so you can connect to wifi networks to share photos or hook your camera up to your phone and edit them before sending. The one thing that isn’t compact? The price. At €989.99 for the body only, the EOS M6 isn’t a throwaway purchase.

canon.ie