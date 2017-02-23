Canon’s 800D takes aim at entry-level photographers

Staying with the world of photography, if you are a complete beginner, the Canon EOS 800D might be a good place to start.

Again, it’s a little on the pricey side for anyone who doesn’t view photography as a serious hobby at €1,019 for the camera body, but it offers some decent features for the money.

It shoots full HD video, a 24.2 megapixel sensor and 45 autofocus points, so you should get something usable out of even the most awkward shots.

Like the M6, it also comes with built-in Bluetooth and wifi for getting your footage off the camera quickly.

One thing it’s missing? 4K video, but unless you really want top-quality video you can capture stills from, you aren’t likely to miss it.

