Can Samsung’s QLED TVs give it the edge?

All attention is on the upcoming Galaxy S8 as Samsung tries to put that embarrassing Note 7 episode behind it. But there is other stuff going on at the firm besides phones.

Samsung unveiled its new line of QLED TVs at a recent event in Paris, promising better picture, a better smart hub and hidden cables that will help cut down on the clutter.

The 4K range uses the new quantum dot technology – which allows for better brightness, colour reproduction and saturation – to give you a better picture overall, including improved contrast.

New range

The new range includes the flagship flat Q9F; the curved Q8C; the Q7C, another curved TV available in smaller sizes; and the slightly more budget friendly Q7F.

“More budget friendly” is all relative though. Be prepared to dig deep. The Q7F and Q7C will cost from €2,639.99, Q8C from €3,599.99 and Q9F from €5,879.99. Not cheap.