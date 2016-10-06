Business angel roadshow seeks to raise €6m from investors

The Halo Business Angel Network (HBAN), which serves as a go-between to bring start-ups and investors together, is aiming to raise €6 million over a 48-hour period early next month.

The all-island organisation is holding a business angel roadshow which will take place simultaneously in Dublin, Cork, Waterford and Galway, and which will see it speaking to potential investors about funding some of Ireland’s most promising start-ups.

HBAN, which is a joint initiative of InterTradeIreland and Enterprise Ireland, said it hopes to bring an additional 27 investors on board with combined funds of €6 million. A similar event held last year raised €3 million from business angels.

The roadshow will also give 12 start-ups the chance to pitch to current investors and angel syndicates for their investment and expertise.

‘Deal flow’

Industry expertise of interest includes IT, telecommunications, food and beverages, digital marketing, medtech, agritech and nutraceuticals, the organisation said.

“The business angel roadshow gives us a chance to show potential investors the value of angel investing and the quality of deal flow that HBAN provides to the network,” said John Phelan, the body’s national director.

“There are thousands of early-stage companies in Ireland looking not just for funding, but also the right expertise to help them scale. We have seen ourselves how valuable angel investing is to companies and now we need more angels to invest in Ireland’s promising start-ups and our economic future,” he added.