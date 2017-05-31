Breastfeeding assistance system scoops prize for start-up

A digital start-up which has developed a breastfeeding assistance system and app has been crowned the Dublin winner of the Virgin Media Business Voom Tour mini-pitch competition.

Dublin-based Coroflo were awarded €6,000, and will also meet Richard Branson to discuss their business ideas later this year.

The company developed and patented a nipple shield and app that aids mothers in the breastfeeding process. It monitors the milk flow from mother to baby, providing accurate details of how much breast milk an infant has consumed.

The VOOM Tour is live and travelling across cities in the Republic and the UK. Its next stop is in Belfast’s St. George’s Market on June 6th and 7th.

It is designed to help companies to perfect their pitching ahead of national competition in 2018.