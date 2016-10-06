Bluetooth speaker takes its inspiration from Nintendo

Bluetooth speakers don’t have to be sleek, shiny and a ultra-modern. They can also take inspiration from some of the great bygone eras. Take this retro Bluetooth speaker: not only will it blast out your tunes, it will do it while wrapped in an NES covering. Inspired by Nintendo’s iconic games system, the NES Retro Bluetooth Speaker has speaker grills that look like the controller’s red buttons, with a directional pad on top that will control volume, power and will play or pause tracks. Its rechargeable battery lasts for about eight hours, and the sound is far better than its retro roots imply. It also does double duty as a hands-free speaker for your phone calls.

