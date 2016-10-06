Block spam and robocalls with Truecaller

The phone app or dialler is, ironically, the least thought about app on our smartphones. We usually use the default service that comes with the operating system and this for the most part is fine. Truecaller, however, breathes some life into the humble phone app by beefing up functionality: it can warn you off incoming spam callers and robocalls with the option to block them.

Based on crowdsourced complaints, there is a blacklist of spam callers and one tap on the ‘block’ button takes care of them. You might want to decide on an individual basis because on viewing the (frequently updated) spam list, you may decide that some organisations like Oxfam possibly shouldn’t be in there.

It also identifies incoming calls from friends that might not be in your phonebook by pulling in details from Google or Facebook and unknown numbers can be Googled from within the app.

If other contacts are using Truecaller too you will be provided with their availability. Handy but you have to upgrade (€1.99 per month) from the free version to avoid ads.

https://www.truecaller.com/