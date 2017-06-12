Bigger Version: tech firm Version 1 goes twice the size

Technology company Version 1 has announced the doubling of its workforce at its Northern Ireland headquarters in Belfast.

The IT consultancy will be doubling the size of its office space at Cromac Place and expects to move into an adjoining office in Belfast by the end of 2017.

Version 1 was established in Dublin in 1996 and develops software systems for enterprise-scale businesses and public services in the UK and Ireland. The company has won new energy, utilities and public services clients of late.

‘Exciting times ahead’

“Over the next six months, we will be doubling our office space at Cromac Place and also doubling our workforce to 120 over the next two years. We have very exciting times ahead,” said Version 1 Northern Ireland’s head of operations Lorna McAdoo.

Version 1 opened its Belfast offices in 2012 with just four staff, but currently has more than 60 employees.

The company expects to record turnover of about £93 million (€106 million) in 2017. In total, it has more than 900 staff based in operations in Belfast, Dublin, Cork, Manchester, Edinburgh, Kent and Birmingham.

In April, it announced the creation of 365 jobs over the next three years in an expansion funded by a €90 million investment by London-based investment firm Volpi Capital.