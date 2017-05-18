‘Big Bang Theory’ star offers geek guide to life

Having reached the finale of season 10 of popular TV comedy The Big Bang Theory, viewers will have to live with this cliff-hanger until the autumn.

In the meantime, fans of the smart and quirky Dr Amy Farrah Fowler character can visit Groknation. com">Groknation.com to while away the hours.

This website is a geek’s how-to guide for life and was created by Mayim Bialik, the actor playing Farrah Fowler, who also happens to have a PhD in neuroscience in real life.

Groknation.com, established in 2015, mostly covers topics close to Bialik’s heart: geek culture, parenting, feminism, her faith, and life in Hollywood.

While some of the topics might be a little niche, where this website really shines is in its celebration of female empowerment – a counterpoint to celebrity gossip and beauty tips-obsessed blogs, and somewhere to direct your teenage daughter or niece.

http://groknation.com/