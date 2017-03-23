Bezos pilots robot, feels like Sigourney Weaver

Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos has revealed the final part of his plan to take over the world: from inside a giant robot that resembles the Caterpillar P-5000 Work Loader as operated by Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley in Aliens. Okay, we’re kidding, he’s not really trying to take over the world; he was just excited to play with an impressive robot from South Korean company Hankook Mirae Technology while attending MARS 2017.

MARS (Machine learning, home Automation, Robotics and Space exploration) is an exclusive, invite-only event hosted by Amazon and showcasing cutting-edge technology to a lucky few including film director Ron Howard and iRobot co-founder Helen Greiner who tweeted about “seeing old roboticist friends and meeting new cool machine intelligence and space people”.

Bezos is the fifth-wealthiest person in the world, chief executive of one of the world’s the biggest online retail platform, owner of the Washington Post and founder of private aerospace company Blue Origin. And now he’s had a chance to pilot the super-impressive Method-2 robot. That’s his bucket list, then.

https://twitter.com/JeffBezos/status/843692770405617664