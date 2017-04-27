Beware of web services whose real product is you
Net Results: too often a handy app harvests your data details for sale to third parties
Uber app logo: Uber did not agree to “co-operate and comply with the EU and/or Swiss Data Protection Authorities”. Photograph: Neil Hall
The New York Times’ unflattering profile last weekend of Uber founder Travis Kalanick (nytimes.com/2017/04/23/technology/travis-kalanick-pushes-uber-and-himself-to-the-precipice.html) provides some jaw-dropping disclosures. Not just about Kalanick, but – thanks to a number of anecdotes –the cavalier attitude digital era companies have towards data privacy.