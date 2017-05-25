Belfast wins 20 new fintech jobs with US investment

Redline Trading Solutions, a Boston-headquartered company that provides fintech services to global investment banks and brokers, is establishing a new global support centre in Belfast that will initially create 20 jobs.

Details of the latest investment boost for the North’s growing fintech sector were announced by Invest NI’s chief executive Alastair Hamilton, who is visiting New York, Boston and Toronto this week to meet other potential investors.

Redline’s founder and chief executive, Mark Skalabrin welcomed Mr Hamilton to its Massachusetts office where he outlined the company’s plans for its new Northern Ireland base.

Vision

Mr Skalabrin said its vision is to “build intelligent trading solutions with performance and reliability unmatched in the industry”.

“The new support centre in Belfast will be core to our growth, not only supporting our existing client base, but also in enabling us to capitalise on opportunities in Europe,” he added.

Mr Hamilton said Redline had chosen Belfast as the location of its new global support centre over its other global locations in Britain, Ireland and Asia.

“These are well-paid roles across software engineering, support and sales. The team in Belfast will be solely focused on developing Redline’s global support services,” he added.

Invest NI is backing the company’s investment project in Belfast with £100,000 (€115,472) of financial support.