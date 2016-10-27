Apple unveils revamped MacBook Pro

Apple revealed a revamped MacBook Pro, the first major redesign the notebook has had in several years.

The new MacBook Pro, which is available in 13-inch and 15-inch versions, includes a fingerprint reader and uses a Touch Bar to replace the physical function keys on the keyboard.

The notebook also includes Touch ID, Apple’s fingerprint reader that is used as a security measure in its iPads and iPhones.

The Touch Bar is app specific, and will offer different functions depending on what software you are using. For example, in the Mail programme it will offer options to compose new messages or reply. In Safari it will display a user’s favourite websites, and it can also be used to edit video and images.

Apple has also made the machines more powerful, with the 15-inch machine coming with a quad-core Intel Core i7 processor, up to 2.3 times the graphics performance of its predecessor, and solid-state drives with up to 2TB capacity. The 13-inch version is also available with an Intel Core i5 chip.

The revamped MacBook Pro also has a larger Force Touch-enabled trackpad, and Thunderbolt 3.0 ports that can be used to charge the device, connect external displays and transfer data.

“For 25 years we’ve been defining and redefining what a notebook can do, and today we’re going to do it again,” said Apple chief executive Tim Cook.

The new MacBook Pro will be available in silver and space grey, and start from €2,099 for the 13-inch version with the Touch Bar, and €2,799 for the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

The redesigned line of MacBook Pro machines may help jolt sales of Apple’s Mac machines, which have declined in recent years as the focus of the market shifts to tablets and smartphones. In recent years Apple has introduced a 12-inch MacBook and a Pro version of its iPad intended to capture more professional users.

Apple’s Mac announcement comes only a day after Microsoft unveiled its updated Surface Book and a new Surface Studio all-in-one PC.

Apple also used the event to introduce a new TV app that will available for its smartphones, tablets and Apple TV devices from December.