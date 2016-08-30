Apple timeline: countdown to €13bn Irish tax bill

1980: Apple sets up base in Cork

1991: Ireland granted first “tax ruling” to Apple, according to the EU, to determine what profits of the company’s Apple Sales International and Apple Operations Europe units in Ireland are payable in this country

2007: Apple’s tax agreement in Ireland is replaced by a second “tax ruling”, according to the EU, on the two Irish-based units

May 2013: US senators John McCain and Carl Levin label Ireland a tax haven for multinational companies such as Apple during hearings in Washington on tax avoidance. The California-based company is accused of avoiding billions of dollars in US taxes by sheltering profits in Irish “ghost companies” which didn’t pay taxes anywhere.

May 2013: Apple says it had paid an effective tax rate of less than 2 per cent in Ireland over the previous ten years

May 2013: McCain and Levin reject the contention by Ireland’s then US Ambassador, Michael Collins, that the State is not a tax haven, as the two men said: “Most reasonable people would agree that negotiating special tax arrangements that allow companies to pay little or no income tax meets a common-sense definition of a tax haven”

June 2013 : EU begins to quiz Ireland, Luxembourg and Netherlands on the legality of various tax deals with companies, including Apple’s arrangements in this country

October 15th 2013 : Minister for Finance Michael Noonan outlines plans to ensure Irish registered companies cannot be “stateless” for tax purposes, closing off a loophole that was used for many years by Apple

June 2014: EU opens formal probes into Apple’s tax affairs in Ireland

September 2014: EU issues preliminary findings, saying Apple’s tax arrangements were improperly designed to give the company a financial boost in exchange for jobs in the country.

October 2015: EU concludes Luxembourg and Netherlands granted selective tax advantages to Fiat and Starbucks, respectively

November 2015: Apple chief executive Tim Cook says during trip to Dublin that EU probe will not affect Irish operations, as company unveils plans to add 1,000 additional jobs

January 2016 : EU Commission concludes that Belgium granted tax advantages to at least 35 multinationals

August 2016 : EU issues final decision on the Irish-Apple case, saying the Republic must recover up to €13 billion in back taxes from the company; the Government plans to appeal the decision