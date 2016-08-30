Apple shares cushioned after EU ruling by cash pile

Shares in Apple fell slightly in early trading in New York on Tuesday as investors largely shrugged off a European Commission ruling the company must pay up to €13 billion in unpaid taxes, plus interest, to Ireland.

Apple shares lost 0.3 per cent to $106.46 on the Nasdaq exchange within minutes of trading getting underway, giving it a market capitalisation of $573.5 billion (€514 billion).

Investors in the California-based group are likely to be “unconcerned on a relative basis” about the news, as the penalty, while large in absolute terms, “represents a small portion of Apple’s overall valuation,” according to Gene Munster, an analyst with US investment bank Piper Jaffray.

Apple and the Government in Dublin have strongly rejected the Commission’s findings that the iPhone maker secured selective tax advantages in this country under agreements with the Revenue Commissioners in 1991 and 2007. Both said on Tuesday they will appeal the ruling through the European Court of Justice.

“Given Apple’s cash pile of over $230 billion dollars, and the more than $53 billion in free cash flow expected this year, the company can easily afford to pay any potential bill,” Dublin-based Cantor Fitzgerald analyst David Donnelly said before the tax bill figure was unveiled by the EU on Tuesday.

“Long term, we remain positive on the stock given its highly cash-generative nature and its potential for acquisitions to bolster its services range, which we see as necessary given declining iPhone sales, on which Apple is reliant,” Mr Donnelly said.

Mr Donnelly said company’s launch of its iPhone 7 next week is unlikely to amount to much by way of “game-changing” technology in a way that would dramatically improve phone sales.