Apple’s AirPods finally go on sale online at a cost of €179

Apple’s AirPods have finally gone on sale, almost two months after they were originally slated for release.

Currently available only online, the wireless headphones will set you back €179, and might even make it in time for Christmas, according to Apple’s Irish website.

But there are reports that delivery of the headphones is already pushing into 2017, with some places experiencing a four-week delay.

AirPods were announced in September, when Apple unveiled its iPhone 7 and 7 Plus handsets. The new iPhones eliminated the headphone jack, with Apple offering customers the choice of headphones with lightning connectors – Apple’s current proprietary connection for its mobile devices – or bluetooth. The AirPods were expected to go on sale the following month, but in early November, it emerged that Apple had delayed the launch.

Sensors

AirPods are modelled on the company’s EarPods that ship with the iPhone, introduced in 2012, but eliminate the wires and add a new chip into the mix. The earbuds have sensors that detect when they are in your ears, and noise-cancelling microphones that allow you to use voice commands or make calls. Removing one earbud will pause your music; tapping on an earbud will activate Apple’s voice assistant Siri.

The carry case for the AirPods also doubles as a charger, with the headphones themselves having a battery life of around five hours’ listening time in a single charge.