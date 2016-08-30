Apple readies September launch of new iPhone

It’s confirmed: Apple is holding an event on September 7th.

Invites for the product launch, presumed to be that of the company’s latest iPhone, went out yesterday evening, telling attendees “See you on the 7th”, on a background of out of focus multicoloured lights.

Although it hasn’t confirmed the details, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 7 at the San Francisco launch. A new version of the Apple Watch, with GPS location tracking, and updated MacBook Pro machines may also feature at the product showcase.

Although the design of the new phones are expected to remain largely the same - a move that would push Apple out of its tick/tock product upgrade cycle - a number of new features are expected, including the removal of the headphone jack in favour of using the lightning connection, dual cameras and potentially ditching the Home button.

Those analysing the invitation for hints about Apple’s plans seem to think it implies a dual camera for the new phone and better low light photography.

“The real point to make is how little chance of a surprise there is,” said Colin Gillis, an analyst at BGC Partners LP, adding that two white spots of light in the invitation were indicative of the dual lens, while the event’s date hints at the likely iPhone 7 name. “The company doesn’t seem to be able to generate surprises anymore.”

The new handset will be an important addition for Apple, with the iPhone generating about two-thirds of the company’s sales. However, as people upgrade their handsets less frequently, Apple is facing a revenue decline this year.

Additional reporting: Bloomberg