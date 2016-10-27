Apple links up with Nike for new version of Watch

Apple Watch Nike

From €449

Back in September when Apple announced its Watch Series 2, the company also said it was working on a collaboration with Nike for a runner-focused edition of the device. Well, as of October 28th, it’s officially here. It’s got all benefits of the Watch Series 2 - waterproof, so you can swim with it, and built in GPS so you don’t need to have your phone with you on your run - but with some extras such as the Nike+ Run Club app that promises to help motivate you to run and guide you along the way, and a strap that is aimed at the sportier among us. However, you could just buy the regular Apple Watch and use any of a multitude of running apps.