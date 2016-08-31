Apple disputes EU sums as it paid $800m tax on European profits in 2014

Apple said it paid a total of $800 million (€718.6 million) of tax on European profits routed through its Irish entities in 2014, disputing a key element of the European Commission’s case that it received selective tax advantage in Ireland.

The Commission ordered Ireland to collect up to €13 billion in unpaid taxes, plus interest, from Apple for the period between 2003 and 2014, after ruling that the iPhone maker received special tax advantages in Ireland, amounting to state aid.

EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestage said this allowed Apple to pay an effective corporate tax rate of 1 per cent on its European profits in 2013, down to 0.005 per cent in 2014.

In a questions and answers document for investors, published on Apple’s website on Wednesday morning, the company said that the figure quoted by the Commission were “extremely misleading and deceptive”.

“We paid $400 million in taxes in Ireland in 2014 - considerably more than the Commission’s figure suggests,” Apple said. “We were certainly one of the largest corporate taxpayers in Ireland that year, if not the largest.”

In addition, Apple paid $400 million of current US taxes on those profits, bringing total current taxes paid to $800 million, it said.

“Most importantly, the Commission completely ignores the fact that the vast

majority of those profits was subject to US taxation,” Apple said.

While both Apple and the Irish Government plan to appeal the EU’s decision, the California-based group said it expects it will have to place “a small amount of cash in an escrow account”, pending the final outcome of the appeals process, which is likely to take several years.

Apple said it does not expect any near-term impact on its financial results or a restatement of previous earnings as a result of the decision.

“We have previously accrued US taxes related to the income in question,” it said, adding that it does not currently expect the EU ruling to impact its tax rate in future.