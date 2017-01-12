Amazon’s Alexa breaks out for Lenovo Smart Assistant

From $129

Take the brains of Amazon’s Echo and the audio know-how of Lenovo and what do you get? The Lenovo Smart Assistant. Using Amazon’s Alexa, Lenovo has jumped aboard the smart home/smart assistant wagon with what looks very like an Amazon Echo clone, but sounds – apparently – much better. Because, while Amazon has got the smart assistant thing in hand, it seems it can’t quite compete on the audio front. If you really want to push the boat out, Lenovo has a Harman Kardon model for a few extra dollars that offers a more premium audio experience.