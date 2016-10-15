Air travellers warned to leave Samsung Galaxy Note 7s at home

Air passengers travelling to the United States have been warned that they may not bring Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices after an emergency order by US regulators.

Anybody found carrying a Galaxy 7 may have them taken off them or criminal prosecution and fines.

Numerous reports of the devices catching fire around the world prompted the tech giant to scrap the smartphone in one of the biggest such recalls in history.

Aer Lingus warned its customers in a statement on Saturday that the devices had been banned in the US and Canada. “Guests who own or possess a Samsung Galaxy Note7 device may not transport the device on their person, in carry-on baggage, or in checked baggage on flights to, from, or within the United States.

“This prohibition includes all Samsung Galaxy Note7 devices.

“The phones also cannot be shipped as air cargo.”

Samsung recalled the flagship smartphone on Tuesday because of incidents where the phones began smoking or caught fire, dealing a huge blow to its reputation. The decision came after reports of fires in replacement devices prompted a new round of warnings from regulators, phone carriers and airlines.

The order from the US Transportation Department and other agencies bars owners from carrying on the devices or stowing them in checked baggage during flights.

“We recognise that banning these phones from airlines will inconvenience some passengers, but the safety of all those aboard an aircraft must take priority,” said Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx.

“We are taking this additional step because even one fire incident inflight poses a high risk of severe personal injury and puts many lives at risk.”

The Transportation Department warned that passengers who packed the devices in checked luggage raised the risk of “a catastrophic incident.”

“Anyone violating the ban may be subject to criminal prosecution in addition to fines,” the department said in a press statement.

The agency said that the phones might be confiscated from passengers attempting to take them onboard, and that people found onboard with the phones might face fines.

In another statement issued late Friday, the department clarified that owners who attempt to travel by air with Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices would only be “denied boarding.”

Additional reporting agencies