Kodak Ektra

from £449

Is it a camera that’s a smartphone or a smartphone that’s a camera? The Kodak Ektra Photography Smartphone doesn’t seem to know. It’s an Android phone but it comes with an f/2.0 lens, a 21 megapixel sensor and the ability to capture 4K. That fake leather back and protruding camera lens mean it probably won’t win any awards for its style but it does have a dedicated shutter button for taking photos. On the phone side of things it comes with 3GB of RAM, a five-inch display and 32GB of storage, which luckily can be expanded with a micro SD card. Those 4K videos will suck up that space mighty quickly.