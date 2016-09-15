3D4Medical’s software being used by ‘top US medical schools’

Irish-based medical software applications developer 3D4Medical said its Complete Anatomy software has been adopted by more than 100 top universities throughout the world, including some of the leading US medical schools.

The software is being piloted in undergraduate and graduate courses, with nine of the top 15 medical schools in the world using it. The software uses 3D technology to allow for greater exploration and visualisation of the anatomy than before.

The product is now available on Mac desktops and notebooks, joining the earlier iPad version that was previewed at the launch of the iPad Pro last year and released in November to coincide with the sale of Apple’s larger tablet.

The Mac version uses the larger screen size to display more information and options, speed up navigation and utilise more powerful graphics processing to display high-resolution textures.

“We have been bowled over by how quickly our new platform is being adopted by the top medical schools in the United States,” said John Moore, chief executive of 3D4Medical.

“It is a great validation for the team at 3D4Medical who are excited to be at the forefront of this revolution in medical learning.”

The Complete Anatomy app won the Apple Design & Innovation Award 2016, at Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference, and was also selected as the “Best of 2015” on the App Store.

“The response to Complete Anatomy on iPad has been phenomenal, both critically and from our customers. Bringing the application to Mac will enable customers to access their content whether they are at their desk or on-the-go, while also reaching a new audience of users whose medical learning experience can be transformed,” Mr Moore said.