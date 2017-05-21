Search begins for Ireland’s most enterprising town

The search is on for Ireland’s most enterprising town. The new national competition follows a pilot event last year in Kildare, Laois, Mayo and Roscommon.

Sponsor Bank of Ireland says the competition aims to promote enterprise across the State by bringing business and community groups together to showcase the spirit of enterprise in their local area.

The national competition, which is being organised with the support of local authorities across the State, will offer 30 cash awards from a prize fund of €110,000. The overall winning town and city village/area will receive €23,000 and a trophy.

Entries are being accepted throughout May and June. The judging panel will then visit all 30 shortlisted nominee locations in September before announcing the winners at an awards ceremony in November.

“Local business owners and community groups want to see their town doing well, and there is nothing like a bit of healthy competition to motivate people to put their best foot forward,” said Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs Heather Humphreys. “These awards will help to recognise and reward towns and villages that are demonstrating their enterprising nature.”

David Merriman, head of enterprise development at Bank of Ireland said: “We want to recognise and reward those towns where small businesses and community groups are working together with their local council and State agencies to contribute to the overall enterprising nature of the town or village.”