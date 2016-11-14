William Hill sees full-year profit at top end of forecast

British bookmaker William Hill said it expects full year operating profit to be at the higher end of its forecast, as its online business returned back to growth in the second half.

The company, which pulled the plug on merger talks with Canadian online gambling company Amaya in October, said it expects full-year operating profit to be at the top end of its forecast of £260-£280 million (€302-€325 million).

The company posted an operating profit of £291.4 million for 2015.

Reuters