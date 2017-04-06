Unilever to offload Flora and Stork in latest cost-savings plan

Unilever is to offload some of its best known brands including Flora margarine and Stork butter, as well as make an extra €2 billion in cost savings, following a review of the business.

The Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant concluded that the future of its underperforming spreads business, which also includes I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter, “now lies outside the group”.

Unilever said: “In 2015 we set up a separate baking, cooking and spreads unit to allow greater focus on the issues facing the business. “The unit has responded well to this focus, reducing costs, increasing cash generation and holding market share.

“However, the underlying category remains challenged in developed markets and we have now taken the decision to launch a process to either sell or demerge spreads.” It has been reported that the sale of the division could yield up to #6 billion for the group.

The review was aimed at delivering more value to shareholders after Kraft Heinz’s failed $143 billion takeover attempt and it will also see job cuts across the company. Unilever said that it has increased its overall cost savings target from €4 billion to €6 billion , to take place over the next three years.