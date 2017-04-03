UDG expands capacity in US and UK for its healthcare services provider

UDG Healthcare said on Monday that it is expanding the capacity of its contract packaging and clinical services provider unit in both the US and the UK.

The healthcare services group said that Sharp Packaging Services has purchased a 146,000 square foot pharmaceutical packaging facility in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, US from Daiichi Sankyo for a total consideration of $14 million (€13.1m), including all equipment and employees. The facility is FDA approved and currently includes four packaging equipment lines, cold and frozen storage, office space, warehousing and an analytical laboratory.

As part of the transaction, DSI will also become a commercial and clinical client, with Sharp providing packaging services for a number of their US branded products and clinical trial activity. Theacquisition is expected to have an “immaterial impact on FY17 profitability” UDG said.

In the UK, Sharp has announced a £9 million (€10.6m) investment in a new facility in Rhymney, south Wales for its clinical packaging business. The initial phase of the expansion, which is expected to be completed by late 2018, will involve the acquisition and renovation of a 110,000 square foot facility within the site, more than triple the size of the current UK facility. Initially 75,000 square foot will be fitted out. The site also benefits from the potential for further significant capacity expansion.

Mike O’Hara, managing director of Sharp Packaging Services, said that the company continues “to add further capacity and scalability to both our commercial and clinical packaging businesses in response to growing demand for our packaging services.”

Board appointment

UDG also reaffirmed on Monday that Myles Lee, chief executive of construction giant CRH between 2009 and 2014, joined the board of the company as a non-executive director on April 1st 2017. Mr Lee will also be appointed a member of the audit committee and will become chair of the committee in May, replacing Mr Philip Toomey, who will be stepping down from the committee at that time.