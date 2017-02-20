Topaz and McDonald’s to create 230 jobs in counties Cork and Carlow

More than 200 jobs are to be created by Topaz and McDonald’s with the opening of two new motorway services areas in Co Carlow and Co Cork.

The companies said 230 new jobs will come on stream with the new forecourts, which are located on Junction 5 on the M9, Rathcrogue and Junction 14 on the M8, Fermoy.

A further 100 temporary jobs will be created during the construction phase.

The overall investment is expected to top €16 million, of which Topaz is spending €14 million and McDonald’s €2 million.

“The Dublin to Cork and Dublin to Waterford routes are two of the busiest routes in Ireland, and we are excited to announce this development of two new full-service stations to serve Irish motorists,” said Niall Anderton, managing director of Topaz.