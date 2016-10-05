Tesco Ireland sees marginal increase in first-half sales

Tesco Ireland has reported relatively flat sales of just over €1.2 billion for the first six months of its financial year, covering the period from April to September.

In addition to grocery sales, the figure, which was up 0.2 per cent, also includes fuel revenues at Tesco forecourts. The group does not break out its profitability for the Irish market or the value of its grocery sales alone.

Tesco appears to have staunched the decline in its Irish sales - its revenues were down 1.9 per cent last year - but it faces stiff competition from SuperValu and Dunnes Stores, which has overtaken Tesco has the biggest grocer by market share. German discounters Lidl and Aldi are also trying to tempt Tesco shoppers away from the UK group.

Tesco Ireland attributed the marginal increase in its sales here to “investment in Staying Down prices with improvements in sales volumes, particularly in the important fresh food category, and an increase in the number of customer transactions”.

“We continue to invest significantly in reducing prices for customers through our Staying Down campaign,” said Andrew Yaxley. “This is our third successive quarter of positive like-for-like sales and we’re pleased to see strong positive volume growth as a result of our investment in strengthening our customer offer.”

Meanwhile, the wider Tesco group set out plans to increase its profitability in the next three years, after reporting a 60 per cent rise in first-half profit and a third straight quarter of UK underlying sales growth.

“Today, we are sharing our ambition to deliver a group operating margin of between 3.5 per cent and 4 per cent by our 2019/2020 financial year,” it said on Wednesday, up from 2.18 per cent in the period.

The company made operating profit before one-off items of £596 million (€675 million) for the six months to August 27th.

That compares with £354 million in the same period last year and analysts’ forecasts which ranged £487-624 million.

Tesco said it was on track to deliver profit of £1.2 billion for the full year, broadly in line with market forecasts.