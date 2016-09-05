Telefonica may hold IPO of British unit this year

Telefonica could hold an initial public offering of its British wireless unit this year if it wants to as part of plans to raise funds to pay off debt, chairman Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete said.

“We have been working to list it, so if today or in the next few weeks we decided to do so, we could do it by year’s end, if markets were right,” Pallete told reporters late Sunday in Santander, Spain. Selling a stake in the O2 unit to a strategic investor is also still an option, he said. “We could objectively do either one of the two things by year’s end. If markets closed, we would wait. We don’t have the obligation to list or sell at any price.”

Telefonica was counting on proceeds from the sale of 02 to CK Hutchison Holdings to reduce debt, before the European Union in May blocked the deal on competition concerns.

The O2 sale, an IPO of Telefonica’s infrastructure unit Telxius and increasing free cash flow generation will allow Telefonica to meet its target of lowered debt, Pallete said.

The company expects free cash flow and operating income before depreciation and amortisation, or Oibda, to be higher in 2017 than in 2016, Pallete said, without forecasting how much either metric would be. Despite debt concerns, the company’s annual dividend of 75 cents a share is sustainable, Pallete said.

Telefonica could maintain the payout at that level in 2017 by giving shareholders stock if needed -- a so-called scrip dividend -- allowing the company to keep more cash available, he said.

In July, Telefonica kept its target of net debt to Oibda at 2.35 for “the mid-term,” compared with 3.2 at the end of June. In February, the company had said the 2.35 target would be reached this year, pending the sale of O2, which at the time was facing regulatory review.

The IPO of Telxius is progressing, with Telefonica prepared to file relevant documents with the Spanish regulator as soon as Monday, people familiar with the matter said.

Telefonica will decide the price range as well as the per centage of the company it will offer in the next few weeks, once it has gauged “investor appetite,” Pallete said.

Bloomberg