SuperValu stocks to be affected by Unilever price row

Cork-based wholesaler Musgrave has confirmed it is resisting price increases of up to 19 per cent which consumer products giant Unilever is seeking to push through on some of its leading brands in reaction to the sharp fall in sterling.

The dispute affects the SuperValu and Centra chains of grocery stores in Ireland and follows a similar row between Tesco and Unilever, the maker of Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Knorr soups and sauces and Lyons tea.

In the UK, Marmite, PG Tips tea and Pot Noodles are among dozens of brands currently unavailable on Tesco’s website due to the dispute, which is driven by sterling’s 20 per cent post-Brexit plunge versus the euro.

Tesco in Ireland was asked if the disagreement would affect the products in their Irish stores and websites. It responded: “It’s not appropriate to comment on commercial relationships with individual suppliers.”

In a statement, SuperValu said it was committed to “delivering the best value” for consumers.

“We operate in a dynamic environment and we always endeavour to respond to changing circumstances, working with our suppliers as necessary,” the company said. “This works both ways - sometimes a supplier comes to us and on other occasions we approach suppliers.

“In light of the recent fall in sterling, we have been actively working with relevant suppliers to ensure that savings are passed onto consumers. It is important to note that these discussions are ongoing.

“Due to our refusal to accept what we consider to be an unjustified price increase, we may experience some supply issues on certain Unilever products.

“Negotiations with Unilever, however, are continuing and we are examining all options open to us. We would stress that this is not our desired outcome, but we do not believe a price increase on the products under discussion is justified given the current exchange rate.

“In fact, we believe that a price decrease is warranted given the fall in the value of sterling against the euro.”

Unilever refused to comment to The Irish Times on the dispute.

It is understood that the row means that a range of Unilever brands will not be delivered to SuperValu and Centra stores across Ireland. However, the retailers will continue to sell stock that is already on the shelves.

SuperValu launched a price cuts campaign today, which it said involves an investment of €14 million on more 800 product lines.

It has also relaunched its Real Rewards customer loyalty programme, in partnership with Bank of Ireland and Electric Ireland.