SuperValu and Dunnes tie for top spot in supermarket wars

SuperValu and Dunnes Stores are locked in a dead heat with a market share of 22.5 per cent each with Tesco in third place on 21.8 per cent in the ongoing battle of the supermarkets.

Figures from Kantar Worldpanel show in the 12 week period up to December 4th, SuperValu drew level with Dunnes Stores after falling into second place last month.

Aldi outperforms

While both retailers saw their sales grow slightly over the period, it is Aldi which is continuing to outperform its rivals having posted the strongest growth in the quarter with sales up more than 6 per cent over the last 12 months.

Lidl increased its sales by 4.3 per cent - ahead of the overall market which is growing by 3.7 per cent - leading to a slight increase in market share for the retailer while Aldi saw sales climb by 6.1 per cent year on year.

Both it and Lidl are also in a dead head with each boasting a market share of 11.1 per cent.

“Having reached the number one spot for the first time last month, Dunnes now shares that position with SuperValu - a real testament to just how competitive this marketplace is,” said Kantar Worldpanel’s Ireland director David Berry.

Campaigns

SuperValu has posted a positive one per cent increase in sales during the past 12 weeks, with shoppers spending an extra €1 on average every time they visit a SuperValu store.

The now longstanding ‘Shop and Save’ campaign continues to deliver results for Dunnes with nearly 64 per cent of households visiting the retailer over the past 12 weeks, returning just over once a week and spending €39.50 per visit - an increase of almost €3 compared with last year.

Dunnes is the only retailer which has delivered stronger growth for brands - up 5.7 per cent - than own label goods, which increased by a more modest 3.3 per cent over the past 12 weeks.