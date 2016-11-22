Supermac’s goes large as profits double

Profits have spiked at the group owned by Galway entrepreneur Pat McDonagh and his wife Una that comprises the Supermac’s fast food chain, hotels and property investments.

After-tax profits doubled to €14 million last year at Supermac’s Holdings, according to accounts recently filed, while revenues rose by 24 per cent to €116 million as it expanded its hotel operations and consumer spending rose.

Mr McDonagh also netted a major windfall by selling €27 million worth of Supermac’s outlets he personally owned to the business. The company borrowed to pay him about €17 million for the properties over the year, with a further €10 million still owed at year end, the accounts reveal.

The businessman previously told The Irish Times that he had agreed to sell to his company about 18 of the properties he held in his own name, and was considering the sale of a further 12, which, if finalised, would add substantially to his windfall.

Mr McDonagh’s empire includes more than 100 Supermac’s outlets, as well as the Killeshin hotel in Laois, Castletroy Park hotel in Limerick, the Charleville Park in Cork and Lough Rea hotel in Galway.

US chains

He also runs motorway service stations and owns the Irish master franchise for Papa John’s US fast food brand, as well as a chain of 10 pubs in the midwestern US called Claddagh Irish Pubs. The revenues and profits from the pubs, however, are not included in the financial statements.

Mr McDonagh and his wife, who own the business on a 50/50 basis, now employ more than 1,300 staff, not including the employees of Supermac’s franchises. The balance sheet for the group suggests shareholder equity of about €72 million.

The businessman is attempting to expand his portfolio of motorway service stations, with a renewed bid to obtain planning permission for a major complex off the M18 near Ennis in Co Clare.

His first attempt was rejected by An Bórd Pleanálá earlier this year. Clare planners have in recent weeks sought further information on a second application. Mr McDonagh already operates the “Obama Plaza” off the M9 in Offaly and another off the M6 in Galway.