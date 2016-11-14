Strong performance lifts DCC’s first-half profit

Operating profit at DCC rose more than a third in the six months to the end of September, as the company reported a strong first half.

The international sales, marketing, distribution and business support services group recorded operating profit of £117.8 million (€136.7 million) for the six month period – up from £88.4 million a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings per share were 31 per cent higher at 92.1 pence, and the company increased its dividend by 12.5 per cent.

The group said operating profit and adjusted earnings per share for the year would be “significantly ahead” of both market expectations and the previous year’s figures.

“The results reflect continued execution of our strategy to grow the business organically, deliver a very strong cash flow performance and redeploy capital at attractive rates of return,” said chief executive Tommy Breen.

Ambition

“The group continues to have the ambition and capacity for further development and importantly, as DCC increases in scale and geographic reach, also has the opportunity to build substantial market positions in its chosen sectors.”

The company said on Monday morning that DCC Energy would buy French natural gas retail and marketing business Gaz Européen Holdings in a cash deal.

Under the agreement, DCC will buy 97 per cent of the French firm’s share capital, based on an initial enterprise value of €110 million, with the remaining shares acquired based on Gaz Européen’s results for March 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The acquisition must be cleared by competition authorities, but is expected to close early next year.

Major acquisition

The deal is DCC Energy’s first major acquisition in natural gas, and the company said it would complement DCC’s Butagaz brand’s position in liquid petroleum gas. Mr Breen said the acquisition was a “major development” for the Butagaz business, which it acquired last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In recent years, DCC has developed a presence in natural gas organically in selected geographies, as natural gas markets have been deregulated. The acquisition of Gaz Européen will significantly accelerate our development in this area in France,” he said.

The latest acquisition is part of a £181 million spend DCC has committed to.

Among the other deals it is currently pursuing is the acquisition by DCC Health of Irish pharmaceutical procurement and sales firm Medisource for €32 million. It has already completed the purchase of Denmark’s Dansk Fuels, which was announced on March 23rd.